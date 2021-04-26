Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 330 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Insiders have sold 212,013 shares of company stock worth $9,581,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $50.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

