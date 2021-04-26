Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tetra Tech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 8.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $133.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.50. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

