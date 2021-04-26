Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 13.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Henry Schein by 43.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 347,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 105,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HSIC. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $74.22 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

