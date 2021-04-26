CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $219.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.57 and a 200 day moving average of $187.56. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.87 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,906 shares of company stock valued at $68,671,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

