CryptoFranc Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002060 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $50,809.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CryptoFranc

XCHF is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

