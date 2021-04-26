CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director John J. Zillmer Sells 17,217 Shares

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $102.32. 3,234,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

