CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director John J. Zillmer Sells 17,217 Shares

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $102.32. 3,234,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $103.74.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
