CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

CSX traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.17. 70,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

