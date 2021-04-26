CT Real Estate Investment Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$126.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

