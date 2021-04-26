Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

