Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 133,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 93.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Shares of CMI opened at $262.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.83. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

