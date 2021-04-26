Cutler Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

