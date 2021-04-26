Cutler Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $84.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $591.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

