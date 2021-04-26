Cutler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,604 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.7% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 272,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of BUD opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of -190.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

