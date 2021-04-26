cVault.finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $392,060.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $62.31 million and approximately $392,060.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for $6,231.23 or 0.11563207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00064329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00746949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00093897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.03 or 0.07445061 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

