CVCoin Price Reaches $0.88 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001648 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $10.92 million and $46,328.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.11 or 0.00282449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.59 or 0.00999205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.20 or 0.00721854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00025593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,460.37 or 0.99923597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.