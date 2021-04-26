CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.47

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.47 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 2655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

The firm has a market cap of $548.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

