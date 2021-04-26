CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.47

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.47 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 2655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.
The firm has a market cap of $548.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter.
About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
