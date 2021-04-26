CVR Partners (UAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter.

NYSE:UAN opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.84.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

