CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.14. 50,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

