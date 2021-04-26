CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $1,434,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 184,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $74.90. 6,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,331. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

