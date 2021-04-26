Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.25 ($94.41).

DAI opened at €73.70 ($86.71) on Monday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a fifty-two week high of €77.99 ($91.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of €73.71 and a 200-day moving average of €60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

