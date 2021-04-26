Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
DDAIF traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,490. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 523.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
