Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DDAIF traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,490. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 523.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

