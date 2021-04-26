Danaher Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Danaher stock opened at $259.78 on Monday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $259.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average of $229.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

