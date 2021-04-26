Danaher Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Danaher stock opened at $259.78 on Monday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $259.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average of $229.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit