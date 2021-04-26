Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Darden Restaurants posted earnings of ($1.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 237.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $8.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

Shares of DRI opened at $143.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -149.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $149.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

