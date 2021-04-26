Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DARE. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.