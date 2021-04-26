Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $634,575.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $634,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,828.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $755,100.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,984.67 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.68.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.