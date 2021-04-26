Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Hits Market Capitalization of $491,776.73

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $491,776.73 and $10,760.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00269057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.61 or 0.01004954 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.00692674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,379.20 or 0.99781009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 553,454 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

