DAV Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.87 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $1.34 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00070447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.19 or 0.00464023 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,028.54 or 1.00205331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00041748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00133282 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

