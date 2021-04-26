David Ross Smith Sells 3,845 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Ross Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, David Ross Smith sold 8,656 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $2,515,693.28.

NYSE CRL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.90 and a 200 day moving average of $264.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $336.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

