David Ross Smith Sells 3,845 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Ross Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 15th, David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00.
  • On Friday, February 19th, David Ross Smith sold 8,656 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $2,515,693.28.

NYSE CRL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.90 and a 200 day moving average of $264.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $336.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit