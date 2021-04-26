Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Tops $0.0462 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $13.75 million and $1.34 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00061669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.70 or 0.00739891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00094456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.85 or 0.07454087 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

