DeHive Price Up 4.9% Over Last 24 Hours (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, DeHive has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $3.71 or 0.00006880 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $1.14 million and $498,068.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00061241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00280902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $542.97 or 0.01006586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00724532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,834.35 or 0.99801274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

