Desjardins Raises Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $76.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NYSE RCI opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

