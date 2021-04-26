Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $680.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $680.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $627.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $590.71 and its 200 day moving average is $503.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

