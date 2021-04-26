Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMVHF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. Entain has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

