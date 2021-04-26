Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €152.83 ($179.80).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DB1. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DB1 traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €146.45 ($172.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1-year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of €142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.07.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.