Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €153.00 ($180.00).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €141.41 and a 200-day moving average of €138.10.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.