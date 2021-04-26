DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Shares Up 8.2%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) shot up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Separately, HSBC raised DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

