Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $475,571.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $10.40 or 0.00019314 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $691.09 or 0.01283214 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

