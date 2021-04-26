Diamond Price Hits $2.02 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $13,535.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002531 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00115039 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,591,974 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

