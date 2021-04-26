Diamondback Energy (FANG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FANG opened at $76.13 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

