Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.44.

DRNA opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,115 shares of company stock worth $877,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

