DIGG (DIGG) Tops One Day Volume of $399,808.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 67.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $45,781.02 or 0.85962507 BTC on exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $40.15 million and approximately $399,808.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00061173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00285425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $531.89 or 0.00998731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.61 or 0.00733449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,428.20 or 1.00321527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

