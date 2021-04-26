Digimarc (DMRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%. The company had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $35.88 on Monday. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $604.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.