DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DOCN) Quiet Period Set To End on May 3rd

DigitalOcean’s (NASDAQ:DOCN) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 3rd. DigitalOcean had issued 16,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $775,500,000 based on an initial share price of $47.00. During DigitalOcean’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

DOCN stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

