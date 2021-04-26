Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,207,982 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 169.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $23,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

