Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.55 Million Stock Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $24,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,276 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 836,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,427,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after buying an additional 568,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after buying an additional 254,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of GLUU opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

