Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.06% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $23,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,050,000 after buying an additional 858,129 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 698,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 52.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 907,963 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,256. 6.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.