Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,665 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.29% of Unitil worth $21,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $50.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $757.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

UTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit