Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,665 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.29% of Unitil worth $21,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $50.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $757.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

UTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

