Discovery (DISCB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCB opened at $83.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. Discovery has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.