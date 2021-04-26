DistX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $75,592.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DistX has a total market capitalization of $46,769.53 and approximately $75,592.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00279254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.35 or 0.01008711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.00729844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,837.22 or 1.00132026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

DistX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

