Ditto (DITTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Million

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $72,578.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00269057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.61 or 0.01004954 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.00692674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,379.20 or 0.99781009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

